Dubai Police on scene at emergencies in less than three minutes

Dubai Police answered emergencies in half the targeted response time of six minutes.

Dubai Police responded to more than a million emergency calls in the first quarter of this year, with the majority answered in less than 10 seconds.

The police took 1,101,051 calls on its 999 number in the first three months of this year, which was down 23 per cent (1,353,269) compared to the same period last year.

The statistics, which were revealed during Dubai Police’s Operations Department's performance appraisal meeting, also showed that the average time for police patrols to reach emergency scenes was 2.47 minutes – half that of its targeted response time of six minutes.

Dubai Police's non-emergency call centre number – 901 – received 170,323 calls in the first quarter, which was 3 per cent higher than the number it received during the same period in 2020.

Dubai Police Commander-In-Chief Maj Gen Abdullah Al Marri, who led the meeting, urged the public to understand the difference between 901 and the emergency hotline, 999.

The 901 number is for non-urgent enquiries, such as reporting of traffic violations, cyber crimes or drug offences.

Dubai Police said it received more than five million calls on 999 every year, 75 per cent of which were non-urgent cases.

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

Fund-raising tips for start-ups Develop an innovative business concept Have the ability to differentiate yourself from competitors Put in place a business continuity plan after Covid-19 Prepare for the worst-case scenario (further lockdowns, long wait for a vaccine, etc.) Have enough cash to stay afloat for the next 12 to 18 months Be creative and innovative to reduce expenses Be prepared to use Covid-19 as an opportunity for your business * Tips from Jassim Al Marzooqi and Walid Hanna

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

The National selections Al Ain 5pm: Bolereau

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

