Diamond trader loses business after associate accuses him of fraud, Dubai court hears

A British manager has been accused of costing his business associate hundreds of thousands of dirhams in lost deals after damaging his reputation, a Dubai court heard.

The manager with a gold and diamond company in Dubai sent emails to his associate’s clients in August 2019, describing him as a fraud.

“He is a fraud. Beware of dealing with him. Call the police,” the man said in one of the emails.

Dubai Court of Misdemeanours heard this happened in 2017 after a business deal between the two fell through.

Both are employed by different companies.

The British manager, 36, claimed he transferred money into the bank account of his associate, 41, to buy diamonds.

The associate is also from the UK.

But the contract was never finalised and the manager did not get a refund, the court was told.

“Yes, I sent the emails after I realised he scammed me and was stalling to return the money,” the man told judges.

One of the associate’s clients refused to do business with him after receiving the email.

“One of my client’s customers terminated a contract worth $354,000 because of the defendant’s emails,” said the victim's lawyer, Awatif Mohammed, of Al Rowaad Advocates.

“He wrote that my client scammed him and thousands of other people out of millions of dirhams.” Ms Mohammed said.

She told judges a civil case to seek compensation has been filed against the manager.

The defendant was charged with issuing insults under the UAE’s cybercrime law, which he denied.

A verdict is expected soon.