UAE police arrest man for smuggling gold worth nearly $120,000

A man has been arrested by Sharjah's airport police for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly half a million dirhams' worth of gold out of the UAE.

Officers at the airport intercepted the man, said to be in his 30s, as he was attempting to travel back to his home country from the UAE.

Officers became suspicious of the way the Asian man was acting and pulled him aside.

After searching his bags, the force found and seized a haul of gold worth Dh430,000 ($117,070), which the man was allegedly trying to conceal in his personal items.

“This seizure reflects the proficiency of our well-trained officers at the airport police section,” said Lt Col Matar Al Ketbi, head of Sharjah Airport Police.

When asked to produce receipts and proof of ownership for the gold, the man was unable to do so, police said.

He told police he found the gold in a remote area of Sharjah and failed to report the incident to the local authorities.

He was referred to prosecutors and has been charged with intentionally misappropriating items belonging to others.

Details regarding the time and date of the incident were not revealed, nor was the accused's identity.

“We urge all members of the public to contact police and immediately report any items they find,” said Lt Col Matar.