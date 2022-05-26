'Poison Stones' gang shut down by Abu Dhabi Police

Four men, nicknamed the 'Poison Stones' gang by Abu Dhabi police, have been arrested.

Posting a video of the operation on social media, the force said the men tried to conceal 600,000 Captagon pills inside slabs of concrete.

The footage showed dashcam footage of trucks loaded with construction material at a warehouse, and a large sack of illegal pills.

A man can then be seen smashing into a concrete slab with a hammer and revealing the hollow space inside where the drugs were being hidden. Thousands of tablets were filmed pouring out of the slabs into large plastic containers, before pixelated images show four men standing in front of the seized drugs.

Abu Dhabi Police seized around 600,000 Captagon pills in a sting this month. All images: Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi senior officers asked the public to immediately report any suspected drug-related activity to the police.

In December, Dubai Police foiled an attempt to smuggle one million Captagon pills hidden inside lemons. The drugs, with a street value of $15.8 million, were seized after officers were tipped off about the shipment.

When it arrived in Dubai, officers tracked its movement out of the port to an undisclosed location.

Separately, Dubai Customs on November 1 found 79,477 Captagon pills (14.5kg) stashed inside a vehicle at the Hatta checkpoint. They also found 1.28 grams of crystal methamphetamine.