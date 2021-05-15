Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Fujairah Ruler

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, on Saturday.

The leaders exchanged greetings to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

During their meeting at Al Rumaila Palace in Fujairah, they discussed development in the UAE and the ongoing journey of the nation.

Hopes were expressed to further progress the UAE under the President, Sheikh Khalifa, before prayers were said for his blessing.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and the Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi.

The Crown Prince also met Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to exchange Eid greetings.

They met at Jebel Jais Mountain Lounge, where Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, was also in attendance.

The specs: 2018 BMW X2 and X3 Price, as tested: Dh255,150 (X2); Dh383,250 (X3) Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder (X2); 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder (X3) Power 192hp @ 5,000rpm (X2); 355hp @ 5,500rpm (X3) Torque: 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (X2); 500Nm @ 1,520rpm (X3) Transmission: Seven-speed automatic (X2); Eight-speed automatic (X3) Fuel consumption, combined: 5.7L / 100km (X2); 8.3L / 100km (X3)

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

