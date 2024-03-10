Ramadan 2024 to start on Monday

Ramadan will begin in the UAE on Monday, authorities have announced.

The Moon-sighting committee met at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department after maghrib (sunset) prayers on Sunday and announced that they sighted the new crescent moon.

It follows a decision from Saudi Arabia that Ramadan would commence on Monday after its committee sighted the crescent moon there.

During the month, which lasts either 29 or 30 days, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

It is the holiest month in Islam and observed by more than 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide. It is said to be the month the Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and mandatory for all Muslims in good health.

The start of the holy month is determined by each country's Moon-sighting committee.

In the UAE, Moon-sighting attempts are held nationwide but not all manage to see the crescent.

The committee makes the final decision at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department after collecting all the reports from across the country.

