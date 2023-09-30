Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets Albanian Prime Minister on official visit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, held talks with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana on Friday.

They discussed ways to strengthen ties between the nations in a number of important sectors, state news agency Wam reported.

They spoke about expanding the framework for economic co-operation in priority sectors such as energy, infrastructure and tourism.

Strengthening co-operation through a comprehensive economic partnership was also discussed.

Sheikh Khaled praised the positive growth relations between the two countries since the signing of the Economic Co-operation Agreement between the UAE and Albania in 2020.

The meeting took place during a reception in Albania's capital.

It was attended by a UAE delegation including Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation Affairs, Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, and Mohammed Al Abbar, chairman of the board of directors of Eagle Hills Abu Dhabi.