Abu Dhabi Crown Prince begins visit to Serbia

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, began his visit to Serbia on Friday.

He arrived at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade and was received by Aleksander Vucic, President of Serbia, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

The Crown Prince will use the official visit to discuss opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties and co-operation between the two countries.

Sheikh Khaled is being accompanied by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Eagle Hills Properties, and several government officials.

The visit comes at a time of growing relations between the two countries.

Earlier this month, the UAE and Serbia launched negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) to boost bilateral and investment flows.

The first rounds of talks between senior officials took place in Dubai.

In the first half 2023, bilateral non-oil trade reached $57.6 million, surpassing the total recorded for the whole of 2020, the Ministry of Economy said at the time.

The UAE is now the third-largest market for Serbian exports in the Middle East, with foreign direct investment focused on sectors such as agriculture, food security, real estate, infrastructure and logistics.

"Serbia is an emerging economy in an increasingly important part of Europe, with strategic links to many vital markets in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, while the UAE can serve as Serbia's gateway to markets in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, said Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, at the time.

"The Cepa will not only improve access to these global supply chains but enable our private sectors to build long-term partnerships and explore new investment opportunities."