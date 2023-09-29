UAE skies light up for final supermoon of the year

The UAE skies were illuminated this evening by the fourth and final supermoon of the year.

The phenomenon happens when a full moon, or new moon, reaches the closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, making it appear slightly bigger than it usually does from our vantage point.

This evening's moon was called a harvest moon because it happens closest to the autumn equinox.

The harvest moon came after a “blue” supermoon wowed stargazers on August 29.

Read More Mysterious Comet Nishimura could become visible from Earth next week

When there are two full moons within a calendar month, the second is called a monthly blue moon. As this is a fairly uncommon occurrence, it has given rise to the phrase “once in a blue moon”.

“It's not related to the moon's colour and happens roughly once every 2.7 years, making it a relatively rare event,” the Dubai Astronomy Group said at the time.

The next blue moon is not until May 31, 2026.