A Closer Look: The rebirth of St George Orthodox Cathedral in Abu Dhabi

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

The UAE is home to a plethora of nationalities and faiths, all served by various houses of worship.

Some are even older than the country itself, such as the St George Orthodox Cathedral in Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, which is currently being reconstructed.

Expected to serve thousands of people every week once completed, the house of worship is part of the country's thriving religious scene.

This week, host Sarah Forster speaks to reporter Anjana Sankar about the significance of the cathedral in the UAE's history.

