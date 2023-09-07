A Closer Look: New UAE end-of-service gratuity scheme

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

An announcement from the latest UAE Cabinet meeting is due to change the way some people receive their end-of-service benefits.

Rather than a lump sum given to an employee after they serve their final day on the job, this money could now be invested on their behalf, potentially resulting in a bigger payout.

But what does this mean for the employers themselves, and will everyone have to sign up to the new scheme?

Host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's assistant editor-in-chief Nick March to find out.

