UAE praised for securing release of kidnapped UN staff in Yemen

The UAE has been praised for its role in helping to secure the release of UN staff who were abducted in Yemen 18 months ago.

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's Prime Minister, expressed her gratitude for the UAE's humanitarian efforts in a phone call with President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday, state news agency Wam reported.

Four men were abducted in Abyan province 18 months ago by Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula after returning from a field mission.

One of the abducted employees was a Bangladeshi citizen.

During the call, Ms Hasina praised Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's continued support in strengthening and enhancing global security, stability and peace.

Sheikh Mohamed, in turn, said the UAE was committed to supporting the UN's initiative and humanitarian efforts.

He stressed that the UAE follows a deeply rooted humanitarian approach based on respect for human life, co-operation and the promotion of stability and security to enable development and prosperity.

David Gressly, the UN's humanitarian co-ordinator for Yemen, met the freed men and the head of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, whose forces helped secure the release of the hostages.

Mr Gressly said he was extremely pleased to see his Yemeni colleagues in good health in Aden.

“All five of our staff are receiving support. They are in good spirits and are in contact with their families,” he said.