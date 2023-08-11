UN security staff released in Yemen after 18 months in captivity

UN says available information suggests that all five colleagues are in good health

UN says five of its security staff released in Yemen. EPA
The National author image
The National
Aug 11, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Five UN security staff who were kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago have been released, the UN said on Friday.

"The Secretary General is delighted to learn of the release of Akm Sufiul Anam, Mazen Bawazir, Bakeel Al-Mahdi, Mohammed Al-Mulaiki and Khaled Mokhtar Sheikh, the five UNDSS personnel who had been kidnapped in Yemen on 11 February 2022," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the Secretary General said in a statement.

The UN said that available information suggests that all five colleagues are in good health.

READ MORE
Five UN staff kidnapped by gunmen in southern Yemen

"The Secretary General is profoundly relieved that their ordeal and the anxiety of their families and friends have finally come to an end," the statement added.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that kidnapping is an inhumane and unjustifiable crime and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable."

He also expresses his solidarity with other people still held against their will in Yemen.

Updated: August 11, 2023, 1:42 PM
Breaking news

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Middle East Today

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Editor's picks
More from the national