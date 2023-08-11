UN security staff released in Yemen after 18 months in captivity

Five UN security staff who were kidnapped in Yemen 18 months ago have been released, the UN said on Friday.

"The Secretary General is delighted to learn of the release of Akm Sufiul Anam, Mazen Bawazir, Bakeel Al-Mahdi, Mohammed Al-Mulaiki and Khaled Mokhtar Sheikh, the five UNDSS personnel who had been kidnapped in Yemen on 11 February 2022," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the Secretary General said in a statement.

The UN said that available information suggests that all five colleagues are in good health.

"The Secretary General is profoundly relieved that their ordeal and the anxiety of their families and friends have finally come to an end," the statement added.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that kidnapping is an inhumane and unjustifiable crime and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable."

He also expresses his solidarity with other people still held against their will in Yemen.