President Sheikh Mohamed receives phone call from Pakistan Prime Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed received a call from Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

The countries' leaders discussed bilateral relations and how to enhance those partnerships to aid further development, state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Sharif, who is stepping down before his term ends next month, expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE’s continued support in strengthening Pakistan’s economy and furthering its sustainable development.

The Pakistani Prime Minister was also full of praise for the UAE’s long-standing approach of extending assistance to Pakistan and its people, and expressed his pride in the historic relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed, in turn, said the UAE was keen to to strengthen bilateral relations and constructive co-operation for the benefit of both nations.