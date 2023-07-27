A Closer Look: Inside Sharjah's latest megaproject

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week.

The UAE is no stranger to megaprojects and the latest development in Sharjah will not disappoint.

Aljada is set to be a sprawling complex with hotels, schools, a business district and more.

But how will this change the emirate for its residents and visitors?

Host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's John Dennehy to find out.

