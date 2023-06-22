Dubai labour body to host Eid Al Adha celebrations for workers

The Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai has organised a three-day Eid Al Adha celebration for blue-collar workers.

The PCLA, which aims to improve the welfare and working environment of labourers in Dubai, is organising a grand festival in three labour camps during Eid Al Adha.

Stages will be set up at labour camps in Al Quoz, Jebel Ali and Al Muhaisnah for workers, who will also have a chance to take part in draws to win prizes worth a total of Dh2 million.

Workers across the emirate have been given three coupons each for the daily draws.

The prizes include three brand new Mitsubishi cars, cash prizes and smartphones.

PCLA chairman Maj Gen Obaid bin Suroor (M) attends press conference about Eid Al Adha celebration for workers. Photo: Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai

PCLA chairman Maj Gen Obaid bin Suroor said the event was aimed to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the labourers and provide them with an opportunity to celebrate Eid Al Adha.

“There are around one million workers in Dubai and this year we wanted to have something special for them,” Maj Gen bin Suroor said on Thursday.

"There will be celebrations, live performances and draws for prizes, including three cars.

“The cash, prizes and celebrations will be up to Dh2 million.”

With the theme "Let's celebrate Eid together", the festival will include live musicians playing music from Bollywood, Punjab, Bengal and Africa.

More than 6,000 free meals each day will be distributed to workers at the celebration sites during the festival.

“The Dubai government organised the event as a gesture of appreciation for the blue-collar workers' significant contribution to Dubai's growth and prosperity,” said Maj Gen bin Suroor.

He said the authority is committed to improving the welfare of workers across the Dubai labour market and widening an understanding of their legal rights.

More than 100,000 workers have benefited from a government training scheme about the UAE culture, labour and immigration laws, regulations, health and safety, according to Maj Gen bin Suroor.

"This festival is a small token of our appreciation for the hard work and dedication that the blue-collar workers display every day. They are an important part of our society, and it is our duty to ensure their well-being and happiness,” he added.