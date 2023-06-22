A Closer Look: Arab Youth Survey breakdown

In A Closer Look, The National offers an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week.

The results of this year's Arab Youth Survey have been partially unveiled and they show some interesting trends.

After conducting 3,500 face-to-face interviews with Arabs in the region aged between 18-24, the survey takes the temperature of attitudes towards neighbours and the wider world.

So where would young Arabs like to live? And who do they feel is their strongest ally?

Host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's Juman Jarallah for a breakdown of the survey results.

