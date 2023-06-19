Dubai dhow fire extinguished using jetpack hose

A fire that broke out in the early hours of Monday morning on a dhow in Dubai has been extinguished by emergency responders using jetskis and jetpacks.

No injuries were reported.

Dubai Civil Defence officials said the fire started at 3.27am and firefighters from the Maritime Rescue Fire Station at Port Point arrived within six minutes.

“The fire was in a wooden boat. It was a moderate fire, and nobody was injured in the incident,” a Dubai Civil Defence representative said.

A fire broke out in the early hours of Monday on a dhow in Dubai. Photo: Dubai Civil Defence

Firefighters from Al Hamriya fire station arrived to support the team and evacuate the dhow.

The fire under control by 4.15am, the representative said.

Read more Firefighters respond to Dubai boat blaze

A firefighting system including a jetski and a jetpack called "Dolphin" was used to extinguish the fire.

The Dolphin is a jetpack hose used by firefighters to access blazes that are hard to reach from land.

“The field commander at the scene reported that the cooling process started at 8.44am,” the representative said.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Last month, firefighters were called to another boat blaze in Dubai.

An Etihad Fire Station crew responded to the fire on a vessel moored at a port in the emirate's Bur Dubai district.

They arrived at the scene at 9.12am and were joined shortly after by officers from Al Karama Fire Station and a maritime rescue team.

The fire was brought under control by 10am, when cooling operations started.