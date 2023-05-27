Firefighters respond to Dubai boat blaze

Firefighters were called to a boat blaze in Dubai on Saturday morning.

An Etihad Fire Station crew responded to the blaze, on a vessel moored at a port in the emirate's Bur Dubai district.

They arrived at the scene at 9.12am and were joined shortly after by officers from Al Karama Fire Station and a maritime rescue team.

The fire was brought under control by 10am, when cooling operations started, Dubai Civil Defence said on Saturday.

No injuries were reported. Investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the blaze.