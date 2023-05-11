Dubai's AI-powered fire warning system helps more than one million people

Dubai Civil Defence has harnessed cutting-edge artificial intelligence to deliver fire safety alerts to more than a million residents in at-risk areas since the start of the year.

The authority has used advanced technology to analyse six years of fire incident data to determine how, when and where blazes are most likely to occur.

Information gathered through the Dubai Readiness programme, which was launched in January, is used to identify residents who live in fire-prone 'red zones' which have recorded the highest number of fires.

Awareness videos have been generated in 198 languages, ensuring that a crucial safety message reaches all corners of the emirate's multicultural society.

“The AI is used to analyse the data of fires in recent years, identify the red zones and the reason behind the incidents,” Capt Essa Al Mutawa, director of the control and monitoring department at Dubai Civil Defence, told The National at the Leaders in Fire Safety Conference held at the Grosvenor Hotel, Dubai Marina, on Thursday.

Capt Essa Al Mutawa, of Dubai Civil Defence, tells how data analysis is being used to reduce fire risks. Ali Al Shouk / The National

“With one click, the AI generates a text message and sends the awareness video to people in specific areas.

“With a few steps, we can educate people in their language about the most common behaviour that causes fires.

“Alerts will be sent to residents who live in 'red zones' which have recorded the highest number of fires.”

Capt Al Mutawa said targeted messages were sent during the cooler winter months, in anticipation of a rise in camping fires.

A new innovative way to present keynote in #Dubai

Lt Gen Rashid Al Matrooshi, Director of @DCDDubai appeared as avatar on a special AI-generated video to welcome delegates of senior fire and safety professionals during the Leaders in Fire Safety Conference #IFSJLeaders2023 pic.twitter.com/1IRD1VKgdH — Ali Al Shouk (@alialshouk) May 11, 2023

Alerts were also delivered to people living in high-rise buildings in the emirate, in collaboration with telecommunication companies Etisalat by e& and du.

“During winter, there are fires in desert camps, farms and tents because of barbecues, so we send messages about what they can do for prevention,” he said.

“Raising the level of preventive awareness among the community enhances the safety behaviour in the emirate.”

AI sets out main causes of fires

An AI-generated video featured an avatar of Lt Gen Rashid Al Matrooshi, director general of Dubai Civil Defence, welcomes delegates to the fire safety conference. Ali Al Shouk / The National

The biggest causes of fires identified by the high-tech initiative include people smoking inside buildings or on balconies, poor storage of flammable items in industrial areas, gas leaks, electrical faults and using firewood or coal to heat rooms.

The Dubai conference brought together more than 120 senior fire and safety professionals from around the world to discuss key issues such as firefighting innovations, the latest regulations and trends and business strategies.

Lt Gen Rashid Al Matrooshi, director general of Dubai Civil Defence, appeared as an avatar on a special AI-generated video to welcome the delegates.

The video was created using ChatGPT and other applications to create a digital version of the fire chief.

Dubai joins global effort to boost safety

Dubai Civil Defence signed an agreement at the event with the Institution of Fire Engineers to launch a global platform to exchange best practices and learn lessons from previous blazes.

Read more Dubai to standardise fire safety testing for building materials

Brig Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, assistant director general for fire and rescue affairs at Dubai Civil Defence, signed the partnership with Steve Hamm, chief executive of the Institution of Fire Engineers, a UK-based registered charity established more than a century ago.

“It's an important partnership for both sides. The new interactive platform will allow members to exchange their practices and what they have learnt from the incidents,” Brig Al Mutawa told The National.

He said Dubai was striving to improve response times to limit damage caused by fires and save lives.

“We have more than 80,000 buildings in Dubai linked to the 24/7 fire alert system. Using the latest fire safety and alert tools in buildings will reduce response time. Besides innovations and well-trained firefighters, we rely on public awareness,” said Brig Al Mutawa.

“Major fires have decreased in the city. We aim to make Dubai the safest city in the world.”