Ajman murder suspect arrested within six hours

A worker in Ajman who allegedly murdered his roommate over a financial disagreement was arrested within six hours, police have said.

The suspect, in his twenties, is said to have stabbed another man of the same nationality to death with a knife at a labour camp in the Ajman Industrial area before fleeing to a different part of the emirate.

Lt Col Ahmed Al Nuaimi, head of Ajman Police's Criminal Investigation Department, said the suspect was tracked down and arrested in Al Karama area of Ajman within six hours.

Officers were initially called to the Asian man's home after reports of a rotten smell coming from the room.

“Officers forced open the door and they found the dead body of the man who had been stabbed to death,” Lt Col Al Nuaimi said in a release on Tuesday.

Read more UAE police haul murder suspects off plane minutes before take-off from Dubai airport

The victim known only as KJ, was in his 60s.

“The suspect in his 20s was living with the victim in the room,” Lt Col Al Nuaimi added. “He was travelling in different areas in Ajman to mislead the officers before fleeing to Al Karama area.

“He admitted [beating] the victim with a wooden bar and stabbing him to death using a knife over a financial dispute.”

The suspect claimed the victim insulted his family which provoked him to commit the crime.

The case was referred to public prosecutors in Ajman.