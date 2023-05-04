A Closer Look: The coronation of King Charles III

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

The coronation of the UK's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be watched around the world on Saturday as thousands descend on the streets of London for the occasion.

It is the first to take place in Britain for nearly five decades and comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September at the age of 96.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's Taylor Heyman to find out more about the big day, including who will - and who won't - be attending.

