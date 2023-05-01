Driver killed as lorries bursts into flames in Ras Al Khaimah crash

A driver was killed after two lorries burst into flames following a collision in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday afternoon.

A major emergency response - involving traffic police, paramedics, and fire fighters - was launched in an effort to rescue the motorist from one of the burning vehicles.

The man, who police said was from Asia without specifying his nationality, was removed from the lorry and transferred to hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Ras Al Khaimah Police shared footage of thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky as fire crews battled to put out the blaze.

Fire fighters managed to bring the large blaze under control and prevent its spread.

The incident took place at about 2pm on Al Rams Road.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.

Police issued a safety warning to the public over the need for drivers to exercise caution when on the road.