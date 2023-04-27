A Closer Look: Sultan Al Neyadi to perform Arab world’s first spacewalk

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take an in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

The UAE is making great strides when it comes to the arena of space exploration, and this week has been packed with historic events.

On Tuesday, the UAE-build Rashid rover was aboard the Hakuto-R M1 spacecraft, built by Japan's ispace, when it crash-landed on the lunar surface, failing to deliver the rover and other international payloads. It has already been announced that a second rover is in the making.

On Friday, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will make history as the first Arab to perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to The National's Space Editor Sarwat Nasir to find out more about the UAE's, and the Middle East's, future plans around space exploration.

