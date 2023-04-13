My first Ramadan: Young children explain why they are fasting this month

Children as young as seven are fasting for the first time this Ramadan and have shared the sense of fellowship and solidarity they feel in joining their elders.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam and is considered a vital aspect of the religion, but children are not typically expected to fast during Ramadan until they reach puberty.

To accustom children to the tradition of fasting, Muslim families introduce them to what is known as “bird's fasting”.

Quote I am fasting so I can feel what they feel – people who can’t eat every day Theyab Al Jneibi, aged seven

It allows young children to fast for a shorter period of time — typically three to four hours. This eases them into the practice by teaching them the importance of discipline and self-control.

Some families give their children breakfast and a shortened fast begins soon afterwards until sunset.

Others opt for a half-day fast, with children eating a small lunch at about 2pm and not eating again until sunset.

But many children take to fasting earlier, following the example set by their older siblings and relatives.

Parents warn young children to let them know if they feel ill and tell them that it’s OK to break the fast.

Back to school test

Seven-year-old Emirati Theyab Al Jneibi has a simple explanation for why he is fasting this Ramadan.

“I love God and because God loves me,” he said.

Watching his older brothers, aged 13 and 10, fasting played a part in his decision to give up food and water from dawn to sunset.

Empathising with the poor and understanding the plight of the needy and underprivileged were also driving factors.

“I am fasting so I can feel what they feel — people who don’t have food and can’t eat every day,” Theyab said.

Most schools have been on spring break since the start of Ramadan.

It will be tough for children to stick to their fast when they get back to school next week, when pupils around them eat and drink during breaks. But Theyab is confident he will manage.

“I will keep my fast,” he said. “I will be like my brothers and not eat. I will not break my fast in school.”

His mother, Layali Al Junibi, described it as a shared experience and an important memory. The children compare notes in the evening when they meet to break their fast together.

“His cousins started at the same age and everyone tells each other, 'I’m fasting',” said the Abu Dhabi resident.

“We have told him he can break his fast if he is tired in school but he feels he is strongly about this.

“We are happy that he is managing to do this even though he is very young.”

Part of a tradition

Rayan Yousef, a seven-year-old from Jordan, has always been a part of traditional iftars with his family.

But this year is a milestone for Rayan, who grew up in the UAE and lives in Ajman, as he joined the older members of his family in fasting.

“I feel proud because I am not among the youngest who is not fasting. I feel like a big boy,” said Rayan, who is two months away from celebrating his eighth birthday.

Rayan prays with his father Yousef. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The second-grade pupil has demonstrated determination and his family has been supportive.

“We were surprised Rayan wanted to fast this year but we encouraged him to give it a try,” said his mother, Jumana Abu Shamseih.

“He's been doing well so far and we are very proud of him.”

His father, Yousef, guides Rayan and his sister, Tala, 10, who has been fasting for the past two Ramadans, about the tradition and tenets of the holy month.

“It's a time for Muslims around the world to engage in acts of self-discipline, charity, worship and reflect on their faith,” he said.

While Rayan is eager to continue fasting, he is concerned about returning to school when the holidays end next week.

“I am just worried I will be really tired when I go back to school,” Rayan said.

The joy of giving

Many children who are fasting face challenges in balancing their daily routines during the holy month.

School days in the UAE have been shortened by two to three hours to provide flexibility during the fasting period.

Some, like seven-year-old Sarah Qadir, made a start with a week-long fast this year and will attempt to fast for the entire month next year.

Sarah Qadir shows off the henna her mother applied when she began fasting this Ramadan. Photo: Khan family

Sarah explained how difficult it was for children to keep away from food and drink.

“Not drinking water is most difficult,” she said.

“I wanted to understand how poor people feel although I was not feeling well.

“My stomach hurt and my head was hurting but I kept my fast.

“There are so many children who cannot eat so I did not want to break my fast.

“Then my mother said Islam says you cannot spoil your health.

“I know we have to thank Allah for all we have.”

The Indian family often visit the workers’ accommodation in the UAE at the weekend to distribute food.

“We take the children to give food to the labourers,” said Aabgina Khan, Sarah's mother.

“We try to go every Friday and it’s important for the children to understand that this is what they also need to do.

“When we go to India on visits, we take them to orphanages where we also make donations.

“It’s valuable for children to know that they can and should help people who are in need.

“I like to teach her lessons about charity and giving during Ramadan.”