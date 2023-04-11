Expo City Mall to open its doors in 2024

Expo City Dubai is continuing to develop into a thriving area of the emirate with news of a new mall released this week.

Expo City Mall will open next year, Dubai Media Office has reported, and house more than 190 shops and food and beverage establishments.

Accessible from Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Expo Road and Jebel Ali Road, the shopping centre will also be served by the Dubai Expo 2020 metro station built especially for the world's fair.

Authorities behind the Emaar South project recently announced the latest residential properties to go on sale.

Expo City Dubai has begun selling homes priced from Dh1.2 million ($330,000) as developers look to transform the former world's fair site into a bustling residential district.

Construction on the site in Dubai South has begun with plans to complete the first phase of villas and apartments by January 2026.

The first phase of Expo Valley will consist of 165 units — a mixture of five-bedroom villas, four and five-bedroom semi-detached homes and three and four-bedroom town houses, with prices starting at Dh3.4 million.

Villas built beside a nature reserve, featuring wildlife and hiking trails and accessible only to Expo Valley residents, are expected to sell from Dh12 million.

