Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street in Abu Dhabi to be partially closed until Sunday

Two right lanes of Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street towards the Corniche in Abu Dhabi will be closed from Friday to Sunday.

The three-day partial road closure will allow maintenance work to be carried out.

Alternative routes will be provided to ease traffic and signs will be placed to guide drivers, said the Integrated Transport Centre.

Two right lanes will be partially closed from March 3 to March 5. Photo ITC

Motorists are advised to plan their travel and give themselves extra time to reach their destinations.

Drivers have been urged to follow traffic rules and exercise caution.