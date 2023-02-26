Dubai fire crews tackle blaze in residential building

A residential building in Dubai was evacuated on Sunday after a fire broke out.

Civil Defence vehicles were called at the scene in Barsha 1 at 9.35am.

Crews on ladders hosed down balconies on the mid-rise tower, located in the same district as Mall of the Emirates.

An official said the fire started in an apartment and that no injuries were reported.

“The residents were evacuated safely from the building and the fire brought under control at 10:20am,” a Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson said.

“No injuries were reported and the field commander said there was cooling process until 11:57am.”

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire.