Top WFP official urges governments to back Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal

Governments must respond with more urgency to an appeal for funds to help those affected by last week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria, a senior UN aid official has said.

The World Food Programme is flying six aircraft out of the UN depot hub in Dubai over the next three days, providing food, shelter and emergency kits to Syria.

But United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot and WFP co-ordinator Walid Ibrahim said the quake has put extra strain on a region that was already in a dire situation and much more aid is required.

“We need governments to respond to our appeal for funding,” he said on Friday.

“There also needs to be more pressure on easing the cross-border activities.

“So far, we’ve only been able to access north-west parts of Syria through one border crossing in Libya.”

More than 44,000 people have been killed and millions left homeless by the earthquake that struck on February 6.

Mr Ibrahim estimated the WFP would be able to provide food rations to those in need until the end of the month, hence the need for further funding to provide aid after that time.

The WFP’s flights from Dubai are in addition to aid being sent from the UAE, as well as other countries across the region.

On Thursday, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad thanked his “Arab brothers” for support during the crisis.

About 120 aircraft providing relief supplies have landed in Syria, with the UAE sending 58 planes.

The WFP’s relief package, on planes from Dubai, includes shelter and emergency kits with food rations.

It is appealing for $50 million to provide assistance through food rations and hot meals.

There are 324,000 Turkish citizens and Syrian refugees receiving family food packages in camps and hot meals in municipal community kitchens in Turkey, while 156,000 people are receiving ready-to-eat rations and hot meals in Syria.

The aid is part of regular monthly distributions to 1.4 million people in north-western Syria.

Read More Thousands turn out in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to pack Turkey-Syria earthquake relief aid

The WFP manages the UN Communication Response Depot in Dubai, similar outlets are based in Panama, Italy, Ghana and Kuala Lumpur.

“Syria has faced a very difficult economic situation for years and the WFP has had to step in a number of times to help with the needs of the population on the ground,” said Mr Ibrahim.

“Now this earthquake has come on top of what was an already fragile situation.”

The UN also announced a $1 billion appeal on Thursday to help the survivors of the earthquake.

“This is a region that has suffered significantly in recent years and this tragedy has only compounded that suffering,” he said.

UAE aid to Turkey and Syria - in pictures