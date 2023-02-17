UAE weather: Fog and drop in temperatures expected at the weekend

A slight drop in temperatures in the UAE with a chance of fog formation in some areas is expected during the weekend.

Residents in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah were on Friday morning the worst affected by low visibility due to heavy fog.

Abu Dhabi Police said speed limits have since returned to normal in all parts of the emirate.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the weather will be cloudy across the country on Friday.

The centre expects winds to be light to moderate at times, especially over the sea.

However, it said wind speeds of up to 50kph may cause blowing dust during the day.

Temperatures on Friday will reach a maximum of 30°C over coastal areas and islands but remain between 10°C and 26°C over mountainous areas.

In the capital, temperatures will range between 19°C and 25°C while Dubai is expected to have a low of 23°C and a high of 26°C.

The NCM also forecast rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf and to a slight extent in the Oman Sea.

Looking ahead to the weekend, NCM said the weather will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times and humid at night, with a probability of fog formation over some internal areas.

BBC Weather predicts temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will reach a max of 25°C on Saturday and 24°C Sunday.