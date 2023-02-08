Road closures announced for women's cycling tour in Dubai on Thursday

Roads will be closed across Dubai on Thursday afternoon for the inaugural UAE Tour Women cycling event.

The emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the closures on its social media channels on Wednesday afternoon.

Check out the route map for details on The UAE Tour Women 2023 held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Please be advised that during the race, traffic will be temporarily suspended for 10-15 min at specific street intersections while runners are passing. pic.twitter.com/Q2n4wngbja — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 8, 2023

“Check out the route map for details on The UAE Tour Women 2023 held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 1.30pm to 5pm,” the RTA said on Twitter.

“Please be advised that during the race, traffic will be temporarily suspended for 10-15 minutes at specific street intersections while [riders] are passing.”

The closures begin shortly before the event takes off with areas closed including Port Rashid, where the race begins, Dubai Festival City, Ras Al Khor, Damac Hills, Dubai Sports City and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Thursday is the first leg of the tour, which runs until Sunday, February 12, with the finish at Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

Among those competing in the 468km event is UAE Team ADQ representing the host country in the first women’s WorldTour race to be held in the Middle East.

