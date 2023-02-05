UAE's Pakistani residents react to death of ex-president Pervez Musharraf

The death of former president of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf has sparked reaction from Pakistani residents in the UAE.

Many have remembered the former leader's contribution during his time in office, with some describing him as a sincere man who "made some mistakes".

Dr Sanober Imran Ansari, a UAE resident for 11 years, remembered the stability and growth under Mr Musharraf.

"During his tenure there was job stability, the dollar was also stable, the economy was growing and the country was on the right pathway," said Dr Ansari.

"He was a daring leader. He may have made some mistakes but he was a sincere and patriotic person. His contribution during his tenure will not be forgotten."

Pakistan's former military ruler died in Dubai on Sunday, aged 79, after a long illness.

Mr Musharraf, a four-star general who ruled Pakistan for nearly a decade after assuming power in 1999, spent his final years in self-imposed exile.

Ayesha Sohail, the founder of a Facebook group with thousands of Pakistani followers from the UAE and a resident in the Emirates for more than 30 years, spoke fondly of Mr Musharraf.

"Very sad news to read earlier that a very brave soldier and our former president of Pakistan has left us all," said Ms Sohail.

"Being a Pakistani, he was my first favourite president and one who I admired. President Musharraf took many stances that we as a nation can never forget. He urged the repeal of Pakistan's 1979 Hudood law.

"He called for the emancipation of women and for their full political equality with men."

Mr Musharraf held the presidency from 2001 until 2008, when he resigned to avoid impeachment after imposing a state of emergency in 2007.

Sunduz Nawaz, a 34-year-old born in the UAE, remembered Mr Musharraf as a dedicated leader.

"He was one the bravest and courageous soldier who served the country very bravely," said Mr Nawaz.

"His dedication towards Pakistan will be remembered always. A true example of a leader who uplifted the country towards peace, development and stability."

Mr Musharraf is credited with leading Pakistan through a period of stability and rapid economic growth, but faced criticism at home for his support for the US war on terror after the September 11 attacks in 2001.

The assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto as she campaigned for re-election in 2007 remains unexplained, with critics blaming lax security on Mr Musharraf's watch as a factor.

In 2019, he was sentenced to death for high treason but, less than a month after the ruling, the entire process was declared unconstitutional by Lahore's high court.

Before his death, he had been battling complications arising from Amyloidosis, a rare group of conditions caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in tissues throughout the body.