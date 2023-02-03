Road closures announced for Abu Dhabi cycling event on Saturday

Several roads from Khalifa University to Mercure Hotel on Jebel Hafeet will be closed in phases from 6am to 2pm

Cyclists will be divided into four assigned speed groups. Photo: Khalifa University Century Challenge 2023
The National
Feb 03, 2023
Motorists in the capital have been warned of a series of road closures on Saturday ahead of the Khalifa University Century Challenge 2023, which starts at 6am.

Drivers should plan their journey and check if any of the roads they wish to take have been closed.

The race will begin at Khalifa University at 6am and end at Mercure Hotel on Jebel Hafeet around 2pm.

Several roads will be closed in phases to allow cyclists to pass.

The emirate's Integrated Transport Centre shared a map of the cycling route on Twitter.

The route is 187km has a total ascent of about 1,400m, including the famous Jebel Hafeet climb.

There will be four feed stations along the route, along with neutral support vehicles carrying water and nutrition.

The cyclists will cross Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sweihan Road, Al Raha Street, Al Taf Road and Abu Dhabi Al Ain Truck Road before reaching their final destination.

Road users have been urged to follow traffic rules and drive cautiously.

Cyclists will be divided into four assigned speed groups.

  • Group A: Riders capable of holding a 38 kph average across the distance
  • Group B: Riders capable of holding an average speed of 34 kph to 37 kph
  • Group C: Riders capable of holding an average speed of 30 kph to 33 kph
  • Group D: Riders capable of maintaining a minimum speed of 28 kph

Group A will set off at 6.05am, Group B at 6.10am, Group C at 6.15am and Group D at 6.20am.

Updated: February 03, 2023, 8:29 AM
