UAE's Sultan Al Neyadi faces 14-day quarantine before space launch

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is preparing to go into a mandatory 14-day quarantine before he launches into space on February 26.

He and three crewmates will be placed in quarantine quarters in Houston, Texas, and then will leave for the Florida launch site a week before lift-off.

The 41-year-old was speaking at a press conference in Dubai on Thursday, his final public address before he heads to the International Space Station on a six-month mission.

"I will leave here directly for quarantine," said Dr Al Neyadi, who comes from an IT background.

"We have to maintain the safety of the astronauts and we cannot go to space without quarantining first."

Hanan Al Suwaidi, a consultant family physician from Dubai who was the flight surgeon for the UAE's first astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, will look after Dr Al Neyadi before and after his journey to space.

Dr Al Neyadi is part of the SpaceX/Nasa Crew-6 mission, which will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Once in Florida, the astronauts will go back into quarantine until launch day, but will be carrying out a launch rehearsal — known as day dress — a day or two before lift-off.

It is necessary for the astronauts to temporarily come out of quarantine to perform the crucial practice run, but the number of people they come into contact with will be limited.

"On dress day, we'll be wearing our suits, we'll get into the Teslas to reach the launch site, then we sign on the door that leads to the rocket," Dr Al Neyadi said.

The crew then board the rocket, which is not fuelled, to complete the rehearsal.

Teslas pick and drop crews launching on a SpaceX rocket because both companies are founded by billionaire Elon Musk.

As the astronauts leave quarantine quarters on launch day to get into the Teslas, their families wait outside to say goodbye for the last time before lift-off.

Excitement builds

Dr Al Neyadi, a father of five who was born and raised in Al Ain, has family members who will be attending the launch.

He said that he was most excited about experiencing what microgravity will feel like.

"I’d like to experience this feeling and live on the station," he said.

"I’m not worried and we’re prepared for the most difficult circumstances. There’s no kind of fear and tension, but there’s enthusiasm and preparedness."

Maj Al Mansouri, who spent eight days on the ISS in 2019, also spoke at the event and wished his colleague all the best and said that the UAE's space programme could involve crewed missions to the Moon one day.

"It is an indescribable sense of pride to carry the UAE flag to space and speak in the Arabic language on the ISS," he said.

"We go to space to be able to live on the Moon in the future and then go to Mars. That is the objective of the UAE. We are building a settlement on Mars in 100 years and we need to start working from now.

"My advice is to be interested in everything that’s happening and remember the first moment you feel zero gravity."