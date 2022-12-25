President Sheikh Mohamed sends Christmas wishes to all

President Sheikh Mohamed sent his best wishes to all those celebrating Christmas on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohamed wished peace and happiness to residents, their families and people worldwide on Twitter.

“Sincere best wishes to those celebrating Christmas, both in the UAE and around the world,” he said. “May the occasion be one of peace and happiness for you and your families.”

Worshippers attended Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services in churches across the country.

Read More Ukrainian expats celebrate Christmas with hope for peace

Thousands of worshippers attended midnight Mass services on Christmas Eve in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Services offered an opportunity to reflect on a challenging 2022, including the crisis in Ukraine.

There was reason to rejoice, however, as churches also marked the first Christmas without Covid-19 restrictions since 2020.

St Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi put on several extra services to meet demand. People turned out in force for the church's special outdoor midnight Mass on Christmas Eve.

Thousands are heading to St Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubai on Sunday, which is hosting 10 services.

Dubai Christmas Day Mass — in pictures