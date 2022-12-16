Dubai beaches inscribed with environmental messages

Beaches in Dubai are being decorated with messages and pictures in an effort to raise awareness around protecting the environment.

Dubai Municipality shared a video online showing a large cylinder with special indentations being rolled across the sand to leave the messages 'embossed' on the shoreline.

The designs are printed every day on a number of beaches in the emirate.

In an effort to ensure the happiness of beachgoers, #DubaiMunicipality has created artistic and awareness designs to be printed daily at the beaches. This is in line with the Municipality's commitment to deliver quality services. Our environment our responsibility.

"In an effort to ensure the happiness of beachgoers, #DubaiMunicipality has created artistic and awareness designs to be printed daily at the beaches," the authority wrote.

"This is in line with the Municipality’s commitment to deliver quality services. Our environment our responsibility."

In November, an eco-friendly army of volunteers planted 5,000 mangroves in under an hour in Dubai in support of the UAE's ambitious drive to breathe new life into the "green lung" of the planet.

More than 100 members of New York University Abu Dhabi's community outreach programme came together at a beauty spot near Jebel Ali to play their part in the country's bid to plant a further 100 million mangroves by 2030.

That key pledge was made at last year's Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow as part of the Emirates' ongoing efforts to support the global green agenda.