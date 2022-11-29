President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum

President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.

The leaders talked about the nation's development strategy, issues faced by Emiratis and ways to improve social welfare and quality of life.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed, chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports and chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group, also attended.