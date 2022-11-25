A Closer Look: What is the fan experience like at the Qatar World Cup?

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take a more in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

The greatly anticipated Qatar World Cup 2022 is now well under way, with fans from dozens of countries flooding into the Gulf nation see their teams vie for the title.

There are undoubtedly some teething problems as Doha welcomes more visitors than it ever has in its 51-year existence.

So with 12 years to prepare, just how are things going on the ground?

Here, The National reporter Nick Webster joins host Sarah Forster to talk about what it's like at the centre of the action in Doha.

