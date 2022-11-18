A Closer Look: Behind the scenes of The Lion King

A Closer Look is The National's show where we take a more in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

One of the most popular stage shows in the world has opened in Abu Dhabi. The Lion King has sold millions of tickets worldwide and this is the first time it is being staged in the Middle East.

The show opened this week at the Etihad Area and has been so well received that an extra five days of performances had to be added to accommodate demand.

Here, The National reporter Anjana Sankar joins host Sarah Forster to talk about what it takes to put on such a monumental show.

