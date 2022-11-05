Fire crews tackle blaze off Jumeirah Beach

Firefighters tackled a blaze on a vessel off the coast of Jumeirah on Saturday afternoon.

The incident near Jumeirah Beach around 4pm was thought to involve a jet ski.

Fire crews and police marine vessels were at the scene and the fire appeared to be quickly controlled.

Authorities had not issued a statement as of Saturday evening.

Plumes of smoke billowed over the area, which is close to the famous Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, before emergency services arrived.