Warning issued to UAE motorists over vehicle mileage fraud

A new warning has been issued over the threat posed by rogue traders tampering with vehicle mileage in an effort to con consumers and drive up sale prices.

A UAE car service centre has highlighted the worrying ease with which odometer fraud can be carried out — prompting experts to raise the alarm to unsuspecting drivers.

A widely shared social media post by Berlin Auto Service Centre in Al Ain showed the mileage of a Mercedes being reduced from 114,000 kilometres to 38,000km.

The footage shows the dashboard of the car being opened up and a device being used to alter the reading, misrepresenting the number of actual kilometres racked up.

In a recent incident in Abu Dhabi, a woman bought a four-wheel drive vehicle for Dh115,000 only to discover that her second-hand purchase had covered 300,000km — not 65,000km as advertised.

She took legal action against the seller, with a court ruling that the sale contract could be torn up and a full refund rewarded.

The victory struck a blow for consumer rights, but a legal expert says duped buyers need to act fast to ensure justice is done.

“The UAE’s Civil Transactions Law protects the customers from cheating. If the car buyer discovered a hidden flaw in the car like odometer rollback, then he has the right to file a case within six months of purchase,” legal adviser Mohammed Najeeb told The National.

“Car buyers have the right to cancel the contract and get a refund of the paid amount.

“Odometer rollback is a type of cheating by the seller to cover flaws. The buyer should have a proof of odometer rollback presented to court like a certificate from the car’s manufacturer.”

Article 555 of the law states that, if the buyer provides a guarantee of more than six months, the seller can still file a case.

Drivers urged to be vigilant

Ali Hassan, from second-hand car dealer Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah, said mileage greatly influences affects a vehicle's value and can help indicate how long it will be roadworthy.

“As most cars have digital odometers, it can be rolled back by removing the vehicle’s circuit board to change the reading or using rollback equipment that hooks right into the vehicle electronic circuit,” Mr Hassan said.

He advised buyers to conduct extensive checks — including service history — before agreeing to any purchase.

“There is a full check-up for the car at verified centres in the UAE. I always ask my clients to take the car for a test before buying it from my shop. Buying a car with hidden flaws means paying more than the vehicle is worth,” he said.

Dubizzle, a popular online classifieds website, advises prospective buyers to take steps to protect themselves from potential fraud.

“Check the Roads and Transport Authority records to see if the car has suddenly lost miles between registrations, in particular if the mileage is low compared to the wear and tear of the car, like the interior and steering wheel,” said Christopher Milbourne of Dubizzle.

“To avoid fraudulent behaviour, we recommend always opting for a pre-inspection report.

“At the Dubizzle cars hub in Al Quoz, we offer a highly detailed inspection service by our experts which provides you with a full report highlighting issues for complete transparency and peace of mind.”

Tips to avoid being caught out

* Buy a used car from a reliable source

* Get the car independently inspected by a verified garage

* Ask for a detailed service history as the odometer readings will be registered at the service time

* Check brake and gas pedals for wear and tear, as excessive wear on the pedals is an indication the mileage may be greater than displayed