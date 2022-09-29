Owner of closed private school in Ajman arrested after collecting fees from parents

A private school owner in Ajman has been arrested for allegedly collecting fees from more than 1,500 pupils, even when he did not have the licence to operate.

Ajman Police said they had received several complaints from parents one week after the school year began.

Parents said they went to the school but it was closed and the owner and staff were nowhere to be found.

They reported the case to the Al Jurf police station in the emirate.

Capt Mohammed Al Shaali, head of the police station, said the man in his 40s did not have a licence from the educational regulator.

READ MORE Three UAE schools shortlisted for international awards

“He was denied a permit to run the school because it did not meet requirements,” said Capt Al Shaali.

“He even gave offers to attract more parents to register their children. He also signed receipts."

During police questioning, the accused admitted to taking the money and said he had used some of it.

Investigations were on Wednesday under way and officers were trying to recover the money to return it to the parents.

It was not made clear when and where was the man arrested.