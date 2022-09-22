Three UAE schools shortlisted for international awards

Three UAE schools have been shortlisted for a global award that recognises their future-thinking programmes, digital learning skills and well-being initiatives.

The International School Awards, hosted by ISC Research, an educational data provider in the UK, celebrate learning, teaching, community, well-being, leadership and other strategic initiatives at international schools.

Schools have been shortlisted in 10 categories, such as community partnerships, diversity and sustainability.

Ajman Academy and Dubai College have been shortlisted for the Digital Technology in Learning Award. This award will recognise a school initiative that uses technology to help pupils learn digital responsibility.

Dubai College has also been nominated for the Future Pathways Award, which assesses how a school initiative is preparing pupils with the skills and values to support them in future endeavours.

Established in 1978, the British-curriculum school in Al Sufouh is one of the oldest in the city and is considered to be among the best in the emirate.

Recently, Dubai College was also named among the top 100 private schools in the world by luxury lifestyle magazine Spear’s.

The Millennium School in Dubai has been shortlisted for the Wellbeing award. The 22-year-old school in Al Qusais has close to 2,800 pupils enrolled from pre-primary to grade 12.

The shortlisted schools were selected among 291 applications that were received from schools in 61 countries.

The awards provide the opportunity for international schools to share best practices and creative endeavours.

Schools across the world have been shortlisted in several categories. Winners will be announced during a live virtual ceremony on January 24, 2023.

Schools from Kuala Lumpur to Houston and Mumbai to Moldova are on the list.

