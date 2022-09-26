Expo 2020 Dubai's first disabled employee is on the hunt for a new role

An Expo 2020 Dubai trailblazer is back on the job hunt ― and out to show disability is no barrier to success.

Salem Bawazir, 49, was the first disabled person to land a job at the global mega event, working as a human resources administrator.

The Emirati, who had cerebral palsy diagnosed as a child, was proud to lead an inclusion programme aimed at recruiting and training people with disabilities.

While the curtain came down on the world's fair in March, Mr Bawazir's work is far from done.

He joined the crowds of jobseekers at the Ru'ya Careers UAE fair at Dubai World Trade Centre this week.

"I wish to see more people of determination joining the job market,” he said.

“I’m searching for a new opportunity in the government or private sector. This job fair might put me on track again after I finished my work with Expo 2020 Dubai.

“I’m a highly motivated and creative person with 17 years of experience in human resources, IT and retail."

“I like to see and meet people. I want to have a job despite my disability.”

Salem Bawazir joined hundreds of job hunters at the careers fair held at Dubai World Trade Centre. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Mr Bawazir played a vital role in hiring people with a range of disabilities to take pride of place on the global stage of Expo, in everything from photography and finance to visitor experience and administration.

He previously worked for a books and stationary company, a hospitality firm ― and even started a small graphic design business.

“Disability is not a barrier for me to work. I already made interviews and submitted my CV to companies in the fair,” he added.

He was not the only person with a disability aiming to secure a job at the three-day fair, at which more than 100 companies were present.

Mohammed Khalifa, an Emirati who has a movement disability, said securing employment would open up a "new chapter" in his life.

Mr Khalifa, 20, who uses a wheelchair, applied for two jobs at two ministries and a bank while attending the fair.

“I’m searching for a job that matches my movement disability. I’m honoured to serve my country,” he said.

“I want to feel that I’m still a useful part of society. Having a job means a new chapter in my life.”

The UAE careers fair concluded on Thursday.

Expo City Dubai reopens to public: in pictures