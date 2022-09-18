Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai expressed condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, arrives at Buckingham Palace in London for the reception hosted by King Charles III for heads of state and official overseas guests on Sunday, before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. AP
Soraya Ebrahimi
Sep 18, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday to offer condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of the government and the people of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the significant role played by the queen in supporting and consolidating the strong bonds between the UAE and the UK.

Read More
The Gulf says goodbye to Queen Elizabeth

He commended the nations' relationship and expressed hope that it would continue to strengthen.

Sheikh Mohammed also discussed improving regional and international security, stability and peace to benefit nations.

Updated: September 18, 2022, 9:25 PM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL