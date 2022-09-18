Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday to offer condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of the government and the people of the UAE.

. @HHShkMohd arrives at Buckingham Palace, to offer his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/CCTeHcqVBN — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 18, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the significant role played by the queen in supporting and consolidating the strong bonds between the UAE and the UK.

He commended the nations' relationship and expressed hope that it would continue to strengthen.

Sheikh Mohammed also discussed improving regional and international security, stability and peace to benefit nations.