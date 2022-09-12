A Closer Look: What next for Expo City Dubai?

A Closer Look is The National's new weekly show where we take a more in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

As Expo City Dubai opens its doors to the public, host Sarah Forster talks to journalist Suhail Akram about what the transformed Expo Dubai 2022 site currently has to offer and what the long term plans are for the 438 hectares south of Dubai.

From September 16, more of the site will open to the public.

Tours inside the two pavilions that are currently open to the public — Terra and Alif — remain popular with visitors. Entrance fees for the pavilions are Dh50 each.

Other Expo favourites – including Al Wasl Plaza, the Surreal water feature, the Women’s Pavilion and the Vision Pavilion, as well as children’s playgrounds and the carousel – will open from October 1.

Later this year, the Opportunity Pavilion will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum – a new addition highlighting the history and impact of World Expos.

