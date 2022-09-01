UAE establishes three new camps for flood-hit people in Sudan

The UAE is continuing its humanitarian relief efforts in Sudan by establishing three new camps in the villages affected by flooding in the Nile River state.

The Emirates Red Crescent field teams are supporting the Sudanese people and helping them to overcome the dire conditions caused by the floods that hit many areas of the country.

They are supervising the evacuation and sheltering of local residents, according to the highest safety and security standards.

A camp of more than 50 tents was established in the village of Al Fahlab.

There is another camp, with more than 75 tents, in Abu Khsous and one in Al Masid, with a total of 200 tents housing more than 1,000 people.

The residents of affected villages welcomed the ERC teams, saying the Emirati aid will help to ease their suffering.

UAE's new camps to shelter flood-hit people in Sudan - in pictures

Mohammed Al Kaabi, head of the ERC delegation in Sudan, told state news agency Wam that the teams are co-operating with Sudanese authorities to ease the repercussions of the humanitarian crisis.

"The humanitarian efforts are continuing and the ERC is always assessing the situation," Mr Al Kaabi said.

The ERC is also supervising the distribution of humanitarian aid, benefitting more than 140,000 displaced people in the provinces most affected by the disaster.

The provision of Emirati aid to the Sudanese people under the directives of the UAE’s leadership.