Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed reinforces relief operations in flood-hit Sudan

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra and chairman of the Red Crescent Authority, has instructed the humanitarian organisation to reinforce relief support for people affected by torrential rains and floods in Sudan.

Sheikh Hamdan told a Red Crescent delegation on Monday that reinforcements were in line with President Sheikh Mohamed's directives to provide urgent aid to displaced people in Sudan to improve their living conditions and alleviate their plight.

Mohammed Al Kaabi, head of the Red Crescent delegation to Sudan, briefed Sheikh Hamdan about relief operations being carried out to support to affected people in the African country and mitigate the fallout of the disaster.

Sudan declared a state of emergency in six states after the floods, with the death toll rising by 10 to nearly 100 at the weekend as authorities issued a warning that the worst was yet to come.

Heavy downpours and rising water levels in the Blue and White Nile rivers have been forecast over the next few days.

The UAE has been operating an air bridge under the supervision of the Red Crescent Authority to transport large quantities of aid, which will be given to more than 140,000 affected people in several provinces.

The shipment includes 15 tonnes of food items such as rice, flour and sugar, as well as 15 tonnes of medical items and about 10,000 tents.