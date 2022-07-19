UAE records 1,378 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 1,378 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its overall tally of infections to 976,180.

Another 1,275 people overcame the virus as the recovery total rose to 956,351.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported, raising the toll to 2,327.

The latest cases were detected as a result of 232,739 PCR tests.

More than 174 million tests have been conducted across the country since the start of the pandemic.

Infection rates have steadily declined over the past two weeks after a surge in June and early July.

More than 568 million infections have been confirmed worldwide since the emergence of coronavirus.

There have been more than 540m recoveries and nearly 6.4m deaths to date.

The US has recorded the highest number of cases, at more than 91.4m, data compiled by tracking site Worldometer shows.

That is more than double the number of infections announced by second-ranked India, 43.7m, with Brazil and France both having more than 33m confirmed cases and Germany approaching 30m.

Thirteen countries have reported more than 10m cases, with 64 exceeding 1m.