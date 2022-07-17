UAE records 1,409 new Covid-19 cases as daily infections continue to fall

The UAE reported 1,409 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, as daily figures declined for the 14th day in a row.

These latest infections brought the overall tally to 973,416.

Another 1,434 people overcame the virus, as the number of recoveries climbed to 953,694.

No deaths were recorded, with the toll standing at 2,325.

An additional 258,194 PCR tests were carried out in the 24-hour reporting period.

More than 174 million tests have been conducted since the pandemic began in late January 2020.

Infection rates have stabilised this month, after a sharp rise in June.

Daily infections had dipped below 200 in early May but have remained above 1,000 since June 9, following the surge in infections.

The total of 1,812 cases recorded on July 3 was the highest in five months.

But infections have dropped steadily over the past two weeks.

Authorities have reminded the public to keep following the remaining Covid-19 safety measures. These include wearing a mask in indoor public settings and isolating, as mandated, if testing positive for the virus.